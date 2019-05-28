Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe allegedly paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-rand contracts from the state-owned company.

This according to MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi, who told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday how their investigation into procurement irregularities at Transnet pointed directly at Molefe.

MNS attorneys was appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts under the tenures of Molefe and his successor Siyabonga Gama.