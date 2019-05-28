'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public protector

Pravin Gordhan believes the public protector's report accusing him of violating the constitution will be the next in a series of rulings to be overturned by court judgments “scathing of her comprehension of her constitutional role, grasp of the law and ability to act without fear, favour or prejudice”.

Gordhan's sentiments were contained in an affidavit submitted to the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, in which he seeks to review and set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report, which was released on Friday.

The report found that Gordhan had improperly approved the early pension payout for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) official Ivan Pillay. As part of her remedial action Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan

Gordhan noted that four of Mkhwebane’s reports had been overturned by court judgments, specifically related to her investigations into:

According to Gordhan's affidavit: “All of these cases, of course, do not determine the outcome of this review application - though they are relevant, since I believe that they show an emerging and consistent pattern for the constitutional mandate of the office of the public protector by its current occupant and a stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence on her part in the performance of her duties.”

Pillay’s early pension payout was made during Gordhan’s first stint as finance minister, when Oupa Magashula was the Sars commissioner.