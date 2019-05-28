Politics

WATCH LIVE | Corruption at Transnet still the focus at Zondo commission

28 May 2019 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE

The managing director of Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys, Tshiamo Sedumedi, will take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry. 

The firm compiled a report recommending corruption charges be laid against former high-level Transnet managers including Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Iqbal Sharma and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

On Monday, former Transnet employee Gerhard van der Westhuizen told the commission that a Gupta-linked letterbox company, Homix, got R25m to seal a deal with Transnet.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Van der Westhuizen said he could not understand the value that a Gupta-linked letterbox company added to a deal brokered between Transnet and Neotel.

Van der Westhuizen said Transnet had no choice but to contract Neotel in 2014 to buy back assets the state-owned company sold off five years prior.

The commission made reference to a letter from Homix dated December 12 2014 and forwarded to Neotel. The letter details an agreement detailing how the communications company would pay Homix up to R25m to assist it with closing a R1.8bn deal with Transnet.

