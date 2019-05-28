WATCH LIVE | Corruption at Transnet still the focus at Zondo commission

The managing director of Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys, Tshiamo Sedumedi, will take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The firm compiled a report recommending corruption charges be laid against former high-level Transnet managers including Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Iqbal Sharma and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

On Monday, former Transnet employee Gerhard van der Westhuizen told the commission that a Gupta-linked letterbox company, Homix, got R25m to seal a deal with Transnet.