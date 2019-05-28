Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has hit the ground running with an announcement about how his administration plans to cut costs.

Politicians will not be spared after Saul announced during his inauguration speech on Tuesday that he would reduce the size of provincial executive and buy cheaper cars for MECs.

"I will be announcing the members of the new cabinet, which will be smaller, based on the new reconfigured departments," said Saul. "This announcement will not be followed by a shopping spree for new cars for MECs. Cars for MECs will be purchased on the basis of absolute necessity and only with the approval of the premier.