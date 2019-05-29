Ramaphosa announces cabinet: Mabuza, Gordhan, Mboweni - and De Lille

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brought in a member of the opposition, Patricia de Lille, to head the ministry of public works.

The president announced his executive on Wednesday evening, reducing the size of cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.

Ramaphosa’s executive had few surprises as he got rid of all those implicated in state capture while bringing in young blood.

"In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that those who were appointed must realise that the expectations of the South African people had never been greater and that they would shoulder a great responsibility.

“Their performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken,” he said.