Ramaphosa announces cabinet: Mabuza, Gordhan, Mboweni - and De Lille
President Cyril Ramaphosa has brought in a member of the opposition, Patricia de Lille, to head the ministry of public works.
The president announced his executive on Wednesday evening, reducing the size of cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.
Ramaphosa’s executive had few surprises as he got rid of all those implicated in state capture while bringing in young blood.
"In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity,” he said.
Ramaphosa said that those who were appointed must realise that the expectations of the South African people had never been greater and that they would shoulder a great responsibility.
“Their performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken,” he said.
Newcomers include Senzo Mchunu at the department of public service and administration, Ronald Lamola as justice minister and Jackson Mthembu will now serve as minister in the presidency.
Former Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy is the new minister of environment, forestry and fisheries.
The new department of agriculture and land reform will be headed by Thoko Didiza. Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The new health minister is Zweli Mkhize, while Aaron Motsoaledi has become home affairs minister.
The minister of state security is Ayanda Dlodlo, with her deputy being Zizi Kodwa.
The minister of tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane, while Ebrahim Patel will head the new department of economic development, trade and industry.
Fikile Mbalula is the new transport minister.
Tito Mboweni remains finance minister, Angie Motshekga stays in education, while Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stays on as defence minister.
Blade Nzimande remains as higher education minister, with Buti Manamela as his deputy.
Bheki Cele will continue in his police portfolio, with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams continuing as minister of communication.
Here is the full list:
- The deputy president is David Mabuza.
- The minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development is Thoko Didiza. The deputy ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.
- The minister of basic education is Angie Motshekga. The deputy minister is Dr Regina Mhaule.
- The minister of communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. The deputy minister is Pinky Kekana.
- The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The deputy ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.
- The minister of defence and military veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The deputy minister is Thabang Makwetla.
- The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries is Barbara Creecy. The deputy minister is Maggie Sotyu.
- The minister of employment and labour is Thulas Nxesi. The deputy minister is Boitumelo Moloi.
- The minister of finance is Tito Mboweni. The deputy minister is Dr David Masondo.
- The minister of health is Dr Zwelini Mkhize. The deputy minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.
- The minister of higher education, science and technology is Dr Blade Nzimande. The deputy minister is Buti Manamela.
- The minister of home affairs is Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. The deputy minister is Njabulo Nzuza.
- The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu. The deputy ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.
- The minister of international relations and cooperation is Dr Naledi Pandor. The deputy ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.
- The minister of justice and correctional services is Ronald Lamola. The deputy ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.
- The minister of mineral resources and energy is Gwede Mantashe. The deputy minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.
- The minister of police is General Bheki Cele. The deputy minister is Cassel Mathale.
- The minister in the presidency is Jackson Mthembu. The deputy minister in the presidency is Thembi Siweya.
- The minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The deputy minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize.
- The minister of public enterprises is Pravin Gordhan. The deputy minister is Phumulo Masualle.
- The minister of public service and administration is Senzo Mchunu. The deputy minister is Sindy Chikunga.
- The minister of public works and infrastructure is Patricia De Lille. The deputy minister is Noxolo Kiviet.
- The minister of small business development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The deputy minister is Rosemary Capa.
- The minister of social development is Lindiwe Zulu. The deputy minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.
- The minister of sports, arts and culture is Nathi Mthethwa. The deputy minister is Nocawe Mafu.
- The minister of state security is Ayanda Dlodlo. The deputy minister is Zizi Kodwa.
- The minister of tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane. The deputy minister is Fish Mahlalela.
- The minister of trade and industry is Ebrahim Patel. The deputy ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.
- The minister of transport is Fikile Mbalula. The deputy minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.