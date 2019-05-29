Business Unity SA calls on parliament to remove 'disruptive' public protector

His call comes after Pravin Gordhan filed papers at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to review and set aside Mkhwebane’s adverse findings against him in a report released on Friday.

Her report found that Gordhan had improperly approved the early pension payout for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) official Ivan Pillay. As part of her remedial action Mkhwebane recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa takes disciplinary action against Gordhan.

Ramaphosa is set to announce his cabinet on Wednesday evening at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Pityana questioned the timing of the release of the report into Gordhan during his tenure as finance minister. “This deliberately disruptive conduct cannot be overlooked and must be urgently investigated,” he said.

Gordhan has claimed that the timing of Mkhwebane's report was “suspicious”, “politically motivated” and enabled “a renewal of the ongoing political campaign against me by proponents of ‘state capture’ and defenders of corruption”.

Several of Mkhwebane’s previous reports - covering the apartheid-era state bail-out of Absa, the role of the SA Reserve Bank, the Vrede dairy farm project and former rural development and land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti - have been overturned by the courts.