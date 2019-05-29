Politics

Gauteng MECs: Panyaza Lesufi swops roles, Faith Mazibuko makes comeback

29 May 2019 - 08:40 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is being replaced as education MEC to take up the role of MEC for finance and e-government.
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is being replaced as education MEC to take up the role of MEC for finance and e-government.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed the new MEC for finance and e-government while controversial Faith Mazibuko returns to the provincial executive as MEC for community safety.

These are among names announced on Wednesday morning by premier David Makhura of individuals who will make up his administration.

Lesufi has been a popular and much praised MEC for education for his hard stance on pushing ahead with transformation in the previous term. He has now been replaced with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

He responded to the announcement on his Twitter account, promising "not to disappoint".

Meanwhile the foot-in-mouth Mazibuko was previously MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture and was once recorded verbally attacking senior officials which resulted to her being hauled before the ANC integrity commission. She has been replaced with Mbali Hlophe in her previous portfolio.

'I became angry and I apologise' - Faith Mazibuko on combi courts rant

Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her rant in front of colleagues, which was ...
Politics
1 month ago

The rest of the Gauteng executive council includes:

  • Lebogang Maile: MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta
  • Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: MEC for social development
  • Jacob Mamabolo: MEC for public transport and road infrastructure
  • Tasneem Motara: MEC for infrastructure development and property management
  • Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment
  • Dr Bandile Masuku: MEC for health

"This team collectively represents the ANC's accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the 6th administration, of growing Gauteng together," said Makhura, adding that he will provide detailed reasons for the appointments on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony.

MORE

Meet Gauteng's new MECs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the list of the provincial MECs expected to be sworn in on Thursday.
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is now a member of parliament.
Politics
16 hours ago

'I became angry and I apologise' - Faith Mazibuko on combi courts rant

Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her rant in front of colleagues, which was ...
Politics
1 month ago

Panyaza Lesufi leaves office proud of advances in township education

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesuf said on Friday that of all the things he had done during his tenure, he was most proud to have improved township ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng MECs: Panyaza Lesufi swops roles, Faith Mazibuko makes comeback Politics
  2. Meet Gauteng's new MECs Politics
  3. Mabuza gets in by a whisker. What about Gordhan? Politics
  4. 'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public ... Politics
  5. Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe Politics

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X