Mkhwebane’s sacking 'is not going to happen', says Floyd Shivambu

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be removed by any parliament, the EFF vowed on Wednesday.

The party said no one could prove allegations of incompetence against Mkhwebane, as is required by the constitution as a basis to remove her from the Chapter 9 institution.

This is despite Mkhwebane’s report into the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State recently being set aside by the North Gauteng High Court, which declared it unconstitutional and invalid. More than R200m was allegedly stolen from the project, meant for emerging black farmers, with some of the loot used to pay for the Gupta family’s extravagant wedding in Sun City in 2013.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Wednesday that the official position of the red berets is that Mkhwebane “is not going anywhere”.

“Whoever thinks that the public protector is going to be removed when parliament is reconstituted is just daydreaming,” he said.