Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh 'had no authority' to appoint Gupta-linked firm

The state capture inquiry has heard that former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh did not have the authority to appoint Gupta-linked firm Regiments Capital as a transaction adviser for the controversial multibillion-rand procurement of 1,064 locomotives.

Transnet's appointment of global consultancy firm McKinsey and its eventual ceding of duties to Regiments came under the spotlight at the commission on Wednesday when MNS Attorneys boss Tshiamo Sedumedi took the stand for a second day.

MNS was one of the companies appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts awarded during previous administrations led by Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama. These included:

the controversial purchase of 1,064 locomotives;

the appointment of advisers and consultants like McKinsey; and

the procurement of locomotives from China South Rail (CSR).

Sedumedi said their investigation found that in May 2012, Transnet issued a request for proposal (RFP) for transaction advisers - one of the criteria for a successful bid being that a company should submit audited financial statements for three years.