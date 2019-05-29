WATCH LIVE | Transnet procurement deals in spotlight at state capture inquiry

He claims that Molefe paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-rand contracts from Transnet.

MNS Attorneys was appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts under the tenures of Molefe and his successor Siyabonga Gama.

The firm probed Transnet's controversial purchase of 1,064 locomotives; the appointment of advisers and consultants and their influence on the company; and the procurement of locomotives from China South Rail (CSR).

"CSR seems to have enjoyed some special relationship with Transnet and that has happened both prior to the issue of the request for proposal itself and through the procurement process [for the locomotives]," he told the commission.