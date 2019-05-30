Politics

Who's in and who's out of SA's 2019 cabinet

30 May 2019 - 06:34 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola as SA's new minister of justice.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a mixed bag of new faces, old faces in new jobs and ministers who have remained in their positions. 

Ramaphosa said his executive was made up of people "from all corners of our country". 

"For the first time in the history of our country, half of all ministers are women. We have also included a significant number of young people," he said. 

Ramaphosa said his appointment of young people was part of his fulfilment of his commitment to give young people roles of responsibility. 

"This is part of a generational transition in which we are creating a pipeline of leaders to take our country further into the future," he said. 

Here is a list that explains who is in, who is out: 

The new faces in cabinet:

Patricia de Lille as minister of public works and infrastructure

Thoko Didiza as minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development

Ronald Lamola as minister of justice

Barbara Creecy as minister of environment,forestry and fisheries

Senzo Mchunu as minister of public service and administration

Khumbodzo Ntshaveni as minister of small business development

Jackson Mthembu will be minister in the presidency

Senzo Mchunu is the new minister of public service and administration

Old ministers in new jobs:

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs

Zweli Mkhize is the minister of health

Naledi Pandor is the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Aaron Motsoaledi is the minister of home affairs

Thulas Nxesi is the minister of employment and labour

Minister of human settlements and water and sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubani is the minister of tourism

Ebrahim Patel stays in the economic cluster as the minister of trade and industry.

Lindiwe Zulu is now the social development minister 

Ministers who have remained in their jobs:

Tito Mboweni continues as finance minister

Pravin Gordhan will still be in charge of state-owned entities as minister of public enterprises

Angie Motshekga is education minister for the third time

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Naqkula continues as defence minister

Gwede Mantashe will continue as mineral resources minister but will have the added task of energy

Bheki Cele continues as police minister

Blade Nzimande is back at higher education, science and technology

Nathi Mthetwa is the minister of arts, culture, sports and recreation

Former ministers who are back:

Fikile Mbalula is back, this time as transport minister

Here is the list of people who did not return: 

  •  Jeff Radebe
  • Nomvula Mokonyane
  • Bathabile Dlamini
  • Gugile Nkwinti
  • Derek Hanekom
  • Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
  • Rob Davies
  • Siyabonga Cwele
  • Susan Shabangu
  • Michael Masutha
  • Senzeni Zokwana
  • Mildred Oliphant
  • Nomaindia Mfeketo
  • Thokozile Xasa

