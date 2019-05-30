Who's in and who's out of SA's 2019 cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a mixed bag of new faces, old faces in new jobs and ministers who have remained in their positions.
Ramaphosa said his executive was made up of people "from all corners of our country".
"For the first time in the history of our country, half of all ministers are women. We have also included a significant number of young people," he said.
Ramaphosa said his appointment of young people was part of his fulfilment of his commitment to give young people roles of responsibility.
"This is part of a generational transition in which we are creating a pipeline of leaders to take our country further into the future," he said.
Here is a list that explains who is in, who is out:
The new faces in cabinet:
Patricia de Lille as minister of public works and infrastructure
Thoko Didiza as minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development
Ronald Lamola as minister of justice
Barbara Creecy as minister of environment,forestry and fisheries
Senzo Mchunu as minister of public service and administration
Khumbodzo Ntshaveni as minister of small business development
Jackson Mthembu will be minister in the presidency
Old ministers in new jobs:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs
Zweli Mkhize is the minister of health
Naledi Pandor is the minister of international relations and cooperation.
Aaron Motsoaledi is the minister of home affairs
Thulas Nxesi is the minister of employment and labour
Minister of human settlements and water and sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities.
Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubani is the minister of tourism
Ebrahim Patel stays in the economic cluster as the minister of trade and industry.
Lindiwe Zulu is now the social development minister
Ministers who have remained in their jobs:
Tito Mboweni continues as finance minister
Pravin Gordhan will still be in charge of state-owned entities as minister of public enterprises
Angie Motshekga is education minister for the third time
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Naqkula continues as defence minister
Gwede Mantashe will continue as mineral resources minister but will have the added task of energy
Bheki Cele continues as police minister
Blade Nzimande is back at higher education, science and technology
Nathi Mthetwa is the minister of arts, culture, sports and recreation
Former ministers who are back:
Fikile Mbalula is back, this time as transport minister
Here is the list of people who did not return:
- Jeff Radebe
- Nomvula Mokonyane
- Bathabile Dlamini
- Gugile Nkwinti
- Derek Hanekom
- Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
- Rob Davies
- Siyabonga Cwele
- Susan Shabangu
- Michael Masutha
- Senzeni Zokwana
- Mildred Oliphant
- Nomaindia Mfeketo
- Thokozile Xasa