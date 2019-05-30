DA names parliamentary leaders as it aims to tackle ANC head-on

DA MP Jacques Julius has been elected the party's deputy chief whip in the National Assembly after defeating Mike Waters in a caucus election on Thursday.

Waters wanted a second term in that position after serving as John Steenhuisen's deputy between 2014 and 2019, but the DA MPs preferred otherwise.

Another DA MP, Annelie Lotriet, is the new chairperson of the party's parliamentary caucus, after she was elected ahead of Alf Lees, a fellow MP from KwaZulu-Natal. The position was previously occupied by veteran MP Anchen Dreyer, who did not contest this year's DA caucus elections.

Lotriet will be deputised by another DA MP from KwaZulu-Natal, Haniff Hoosen, who won the position after beating another long-serving MP from Limpopo, Desiree van der Walt.