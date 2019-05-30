Half of Ramaphosa's ministers are women: this is the power squad
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been praised for leading by example and implementing equality between men and women the right way after announcing on Wednesday evening that women will make up half of his executive.
From newcomer, Good leader Patricia de Lille, to the return of Thoko Didiza, here's the power squad:
Patricia de Lille - minister of public works
Thoko Didiza - minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development
Angie Motshekga - minister of basic education
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams - minister of communications and telecommunications
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula - minister of defence and military affairs
Barbara Creecy - minister of environment, forestry and fisheries
Lindiwe Zulu - minister of human settlements, water and sanitation
Naledi Pandor - minister of international relations and co-operation
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - minister of small business development
Ayanda Dlodlo - minister of state security
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - minister of tourism.
The move by Ramaphosa got applause from South Africans.
There are 57.7 million people in South Africa – up from 56.5 million people in 2017 – and more than half of the population (51%) is female. Women live six years longer than men, with a life expectancy of 67.3 years compared to 61.1 years for males. https://t.co/nShJsHKzRO— simon INOU (@simoninou) May 30, 2019
50% of Cyril's cabinet is female. Would be nice to see corporate South Africa follow suit. #CabinetAnnouncement— Shelley Diesel (@ShelleyDiesel) May 30, 2019
South Africa 🇿🇦 joins Rwanda and Ethiopia to have as many female cabinet members as there are males. This is truly beautiful— Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) May 30, 2019
On the raise of female leadership... #womeninpower https://t.co/1JOVLHsS3W— Bea Navarro (@LaBeaNavarro) May 30, 2019
I like the balance of female and male in the new cabinet and the generational mix of the appointed ministers.— Fireball🔥8th June (@Seno_Monageng) May 29, 2019
Hopefully South Africa becomes a nation that we can all be proud of.#CabinetAnnouncement