Half of Ramaphosa's ministers are women: this is the power squad

30 May 2019 - 10:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Good party leader Patricia de Lille, the new minister of public works, was the biggest surprise in President Cyril Ramaphosa's slimmed-down, gender-balanced cabinet.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been praised for leading by example and implementing equality between men and women the right way after announcing on Wednesday evening that women will make up half of his executive. 

From newcomer, Good leader Patricia de Lille, to the return of Thoko Didiza, here's the power squad:

Patricia de Lille - minister of public works

Thoko Didiza - minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development 

Angie Motshekga - minister of basic education

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams - minister of communications and telecommunications 

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula - minister of defence and military affairs 

Barbara Creecy - minister of environment, forestry and fisheries 

Lindiwe Zulu - minister of human settlements, water and sanitation 

Naledi Pandor - minister of international relations and co-operation 

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - minister of small business development

minister of social development 

Ayanda Dlodlo - minister of state security 

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - minister of tourism. 

The move by Ramaphosa got applause from South Africans.

