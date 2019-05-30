It's not about me, it's about women - Bathabile Dlamini on being dumped from cabinet

African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini says she is at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.

For the former social development minister, the bigger fight, for the "emancipation of women", was won with half the national executive now comprised of women.

"I am still the president of the women's league and I am still going to fight fiercely. My struggle is for the emancipation of women, not for myself," said Dlamini.

She added that she was thrilled that "for the first time" women make up 50% of the cabinet.