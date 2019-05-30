Long-serving Jeff Radebe ready for family life after omission from cabinet

Former energy minister Jeff Radebe says he and his family are ready to enter a "a new era of life" following his exclusion from President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

In a statement on Thursday, Radebe said the 25 years he had spent in government in various capacities meant a lot of time away from his family - and he was now looking forward to enjoying the "routines of normal life".

Radebe, who first became a minister in the public works portfolio under former president Nelson Mandela in 1994, was among those dropped by Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he announced his reconfigured cabinet following the May 8 elections.