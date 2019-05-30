Politics

Long-serving Jeff Radebe ready for family life after omission from cabinet

30 May 2019 - 16:46 By THABO MOKONE
Jeff Radebe is proud of the quarter century he has served in government and now wants to enjoy time with his family. File photo.
Jeff Radebe is proud of the quarter century he has served in government and now wants to enjoy time with his family. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Former energy minister Jeff Radebe says he and his family are ready to enter a "a new era of life" following his exclusion from President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

In a statement on Thursday, Radebe said the 25 years he had spent in government in various capacities meant a lot of time away from his family - and he was now looking forward to enjoying the "routines of normal life".

Radebe, who first became a minister in the public works portfolio under former president Nelson Mandela in 1994, was among those dropped by Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he announced his reconfigured cabinet following the May 8 elections.

It's not about me, it's about women - Bathabile Dlamini on being dumped from cabinet

African National Congress Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini says she is at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet announced by ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The longest-serving cabinet minister in the democratic era, Radebe has been the political head of various departments including public enterprises, transport, justice and performance monitoring and evaluation. He served under former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and, most recently, as energy minister under Ramaphosa at the tail end of the fifth administration.

His departure from public office came while he was at the centre of a controversy over a R14.4bn oil deal in South Sudan, which Radebe rushed to sign against the advice of the Central Energy Fund, according to reports in the Sunday Times. It's unclear if this is the reason why Ramaphosa decided not to reappoint him.

In his statement, issued via a public relations agency, Radebe said he was proud of the quarter century he spent in government, and his achievements during that period.

"I am proud of the gains I have achieved as a servant leader and the contributions I have made throughout my years in government. I have crisscrossed the length and breadth of this country and the world, with barely a sphere of government I have not participated in," said Radebe.

'No blue lights. I'm staying away from blue,' says Patricia de Lille

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille said on Thursday, with a chuckle, that there would be no blue-light brigades whisking her around as the country's new ...
Politics
7 hours ago

"The highs and lows of political life will hold me in good stead for the road ahead.  Politics and running government have been my life. Twenty-five years in government has meant time away from loved ones and a busy schedule.

"The day I made a vow to serve the African National Congress was the beginning of a lifelong commitment to this country - sacrificially, at times, at the expense of my family.

"Considering new options marks a new era for me and my family. I look forward to being able to enjoy the routines of normal life as well as immersing myself into new possibilities. As the saying goes, every next level of our lives will demand a different version of ourselves.

"I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for having trusted me with the energy portfolio. I also thank the people of South Africa who remind government every day of the price that was paid for this democracy. May they continue to hold us, as public servants, to account and to remind us of our duty to serve.

"I wish the new cabinet well - it is indeed a new dawn for all of us."

MORE

Who's in and who's out of SA's 2019 cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet is a mixed bag of new faces, old faces in new jobs and ministers who have remained in their positions.
Politics
10 hours ago

Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers

Luxury travel, free housing and domestic staff along with salaries in the R2-million a year bracket are all in store for the politicians who woke up ...
News
9 hours ago

Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet explained

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to drastically reduce the size of his executive was put on the backburner as Ramaphosa had to compete against ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Long-serving Jeff Radebe ready for family life after omission from cabinet Politics
  2. DA names parliamentary leaders as it aims to tackle ANC head-on Politics
  3. Transnet paid R1.2bn for 'relocation' that never happened, Zondo inquiry told Politics
  4. It's not about me, it's about women - Bathabile Dlamini on being dumped from ... Politics
  5. Half of Ramaphosa's ministers are women: this is the power squad Politics

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X