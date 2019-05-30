Opposition parties welcome cabinet announcement, with reservations

Opposition parties have welcomed the SA cabinet for the sixth administration following its announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night, but with reservations.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said they were happy with the return of Tito Mboweni as finance minister as well as that of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This is while DA leader Mmusi Maimane expressed concern with the return of the likes of Ebrahim Patel who is the minister of trade, industry and economic development and Blade Nzimande who returns to higher education and science and technology.

Said Groenewald: "We are also happy that we have a smaller cabinet, 28 ministers, although our expectations was 25 because in 2004 we had 26 ministers

"As the FF Plus we are satisfied but the proof will be in the eating of the pudding because there are huge challenges for SA but this is a balanced cabinet and we wish them well but we will make sure there is accountability towards the people of SA."

Maimane weighed in: "We recognise that the fact that our economy of growing at 0.8% while minister Ebrahim Patel was in the same job and therefore it begs the question why does he get to keep his job when 10 million South Africans do not have jobs.

"The big question to this cabinet is what is the new plan? Is it just a new bunch of actors playing towards the same script?

“What is the plan for reform? What new changes are they going to bring to the table?"