Ramaphosa's cabinet: seriously, absolutely everything you need to know
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Wednesday night at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Here's everything you need to know:
Ramaphosa's focus
According to Ramaphosa, in appointing a new national executive, he took experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity into consideration.
Ramaphosa said the executive's performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.
Size reduction
Ramaphosa reduced the size of his cabinet by eight ministers in a move he said would tackle the country's "bloated" government and improve efficiency.
This means Ramaphosa cut the number of his cabinet from 36 to 28
"It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources," said Ramaphosa.
He did, however, appoint 34 deputy ministers with many combined ministries having two deputy ministers.
Merged departments
The department of trade and industry has been combined with economic development. Science and technology have been combined with the department of high education.
The department of environment has been combined with forest and fisheries.
The department of agriculture and rural reform combined, while the department of arts and culture has been combined with sport.
Who made the cut?
Despite speculation about David Mabuza, Ramaphosa confirmed that 'The Cat' would be SA's deputy president.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been appointed as the new minister of the department of communications.
Other notable members in Ramaphosa’s cabinet include Ronald Lamola as minister of justice, Senzo Mchunu as minister of public service and administration, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister of small business development and Jackson Mthembu as minister in the presidency.
Barbara Creecy, former Gauteng MEC for the departments of finance and e-government, has been appointed as minister of environment, forestry and fisheries.
Thoko Didiza has been appointed as minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.
Fikile Mbalula makes a comeback, this time as transport minister.
Toodles, ministers
Former minister of women Bathabile Dlamini did not make the cut after the controversy during her term as social development minister.
Other leaders who did not make the cut include Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Michael Masutha, Senzeni Zokwana, Mildred Oliphant, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Thokozile Xasa, Jeff Radebe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Gugile Nkwinti, Derek Hanekom, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Rob Davies.
Old ministers in new jobs
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Zweli Mkhize is the minister of health, while Naledi Pandor is the minister of international relations and cooperation.
Aaron Motsoaledi is the minister of home affairs and Thulas Nxesi is the minister of employment and labour. Minister of human settlements and water and sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities.
Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane is the minister of tourism and Ebrahim Patel stays in the economic cluster as the minister of trade and industry.
Lindiwe Zulu is now the social development minister.
Ministers who have remained in their jobs:
Tito Mboweni continues as finance minister. Pravin Gordhan will still be in charge of state-owned entities as minister of public enterprises.
Angie Motshekga is education minister - for the third time. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula continues as defence minister.
Gwede Mantashe will continue as mineral resources minister but will have the added task of energy, while Bheki Cele continues as police minister.
Blade Nzimande is back at higher education, with science and technology added to his portfolio. Nathi Mthetwa is the minister of arts, culture, sports and recreation.
Gender diversity among Ramaphosa's ministers
Half of the new ministers are women, making South Africa one of the world's few gender-balanced governments.
Ramaphosa announced the new line-up after he led the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to victory in elections earlier this month.
Welcome, Aunty Pat
While GOOD party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's appointment came as a surprise for some, many have congratulated her on her new gig.
De Lille will be assuming the role of minister of public works and infrastructure.