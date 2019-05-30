Ramaphosa's cabinet: seriously, absolutely everything you need to know

Who made the cut?

Despite speculation about David Mabuza, Ramaphosa confirmed that 'The Cat' would be SA's deputy president.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been appointed as the new minister of the department of communications.

Other notable members in Ramaphosa’s cabinet include Ronald Lamola as minister of justice, Senzo Mchunu as minister of public service and administration, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister of small business development and Jackson Mthembu as minister in the presidency.

Barbara Creecy, former Gauteng MEC for the departments of finance and e-government, has been appointed as minister of environment, forestry and fisheries.

Thoko Didiza has been appointed as minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

Fikile Mbalula makes a comeback, this time as transport minister.

Toodles, ministers

Former minister of women Bathabile Dlamini did not make the cut after the controversy during her term as social development minister.

Other leaders who did not make the cut include Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Michael Masutha, Senzeni Zokwana, Mildred Oliphant, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Thokozile Xasa, Jeff Radebe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Gugile Nkwinti, Derek Hanekom, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Rob Davies.

Old ministers in new jobs

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Zweli Mkhize is the minister of health, while Naledi Pandor is the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Aaron Motsoaledi is the minister of home affairs and Thulas Nxesi is the minister of employment and labour. Minister of human settlements and water and sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane is the minister of tourism and Ebrahim Patel stays in the economic cluster as the minister of trade and industry.

Lindiwe Zulu is now the social development minister.