'Show dem Aunty Pat' Twitter is here for Patricia de Lille's new gig
Social media went into frenzy mode on Wednesday after GOOD party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
De Lille will be assuming the role of minister of public works and infrastructure.
After her announcement, it didn't take long for ''Aunty Pat'' to trend on Twitter.
In a series of tweets, de Lille said she is "deeply honoured and humbled to have received the call" and "pledge to continue the struggle for dignity and fairness for all South Africans".
I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received the call to serve as a Minister of South Africa's new cabinet. I have fought for justice in our country for more than 40 years and have no plans to give up fighting.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 29, 2019
It is time for South Africans to demonstrate that we can rise above party political differences.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 29, 2019
Among those congratulating her was former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko and former party leader Helen Zille.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Aunty Pat! 🙌🏾💃🏾😃 #CabinetAnnoucement @PatriciaDeLille— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) May 29, 2019
@PatriciaDeLille as Min of Public Works opens real opportunities, especially for CTown. For years she (as CT Mayor) and I tried in vain to secure release of DPW land in well located areas to build affordable housing to overcome spatial legacy of apartheid. Here is a real chance!— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 30, 2019
Well done to one of my favorites, Patricia De Lille, Minister of Floor Crossing.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) May 29, 2019
Patricia De Lille ... now that’s a surprise!— Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) May 29, 2019
The President showing the DA the middle finger ? #CabinetAnnouncement
Patricia de Lille is the Brooke Logan of SA politics.#CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/incd8qnKRa— @sanesidimba (@SaneSidimba) May 29, 2019
#CabinetAnnouncement Like a Phoenix, she has risen from the ashes. That's one of mzansi's finest politician, "Aunty Pat" @PatriciaDeLille "Good Girl" 🙋😁 pic.twitter.com/og3OoDQMuI— tso tsotetsi (@tsotetsi_tso) May 30, 2019
Patricia de Lille, the first of her name. The Aunty of the Nation, Leader of Good, Minister of Public Works and infrastructure and The Cat with Nine Lives!#CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/XCfaFVmP50— Howard Hasi (@howard_hasi) May 29, 2019
Patricia Chun Lille. The greatest political fighter South Africa has ever seen 😭😭❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WhTbfBIzS4— It's Moe not "More" (@moesuttle) May 29, 2019
Patricia De Lille as she goes past by DA members😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3WzZishaLk— Bonginkosi (@bonginkosi_raks) May 29, 2019
Aunty Pat with the Comeback of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/pELJxqmQie— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 29, 2019
Hon. Patricia de Lille walking past the cheap seats at the next plenary: #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/5DDjGKnMUm— fallopian fortitude (@SweetPotatoeP) May 29, 2019
Congratulations to Aunty Patricia de Lille her story is inspirational 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) May 29, 2019
Patricia De Lille is an example of "if one door closes the other one is gonna open" Congra Aunty Pat 🔥🔥😭😂 #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4p25v9oxjk— Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) May 29, 2019