'Show dem Aunty Pat' Twitter is here for Patricia de Lille's new gig

30 May 2019 - 08:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Patricia de Lille will be assuming the role of Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
Patricia de Lille will be assuming the role of Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
Social media went into frenzy mode on Wednesday after GOOD party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

De Lille will be assuming the role of minister of public works and infrastructure.

After her announcement, it didn't take long for ''Aunty Pat'' to trend on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, de Lille said she is "deeply honoured and humbled to have received the call" and "pledge to continue the struggle for dignity and fairness for all South Africans".

Among those congratulating her was former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko and former party leader Helen Zille.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

