Dear Fikile, Angie and Zweli, Mzansi has messages for you via #DearMinisterOf
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet members were sworn-in on Thursday, South Africans took to Twitter to plead with ministers to address their concerns.
Transport, education and health ministers Fikile Mbalula, Angie Motshekga and Dr Zweli Mkhize received the most messages about burning issues in their sectors – public transport, healthcare and the school curriculum.
Earlier this week, tweeps wasted no time writing to President Ramaphosa, telling him of their expectations now that he is officially the country's head of state.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula
#DearMinisterOf transport @MbalulaFikile for your first task may you please start by removing all non complainant (not road worthy) taxis. We need a safe public transport system for our people pic.twitter.com/rAIbFstcvj— Nthwe monate (@EzekMonare) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf transport, lets ban Uber/Taxify from the clubs. They no longer need us for lifts home. pic.twitter.com/aLJ7fTfz3R— Dlanga_Mandla (@TheRealSiyaD) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf Transport @MbalulaFikile— Mlamli Melvin Zwelethu Klaas (@KlaasMlamli) May 30, 2019
If the driver don't have conductor , please let the drivers reward us with commission... #taxiMaths is varsity degree 😓 pic.twitter.com/aYL3mfAEN4
Minister of education Angie Motshekga
I know for a fact that if @Lesufi was a minister of Education surely my book #DrowningInOwnTears 📙 would be taught in schools...#DearMinisterOf Education pic.twitter.com/9yXEkMdLtX— Best Selling Author 📙🏆 (@MeshackBevhula) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf EDUCATION... please do away with aboMacbeth, Hamlet, RomeoandJuliet and Othello, we No longer leave in those ages and are doing away with colonialism. We need more local content that deals with modern issues that trigger critical thinking such as: pic.twitter.com/G4tEldUYRL— Mandisa Mathibe (@Mandie_Mathibe) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf Education... be inspired & take notes from @Lesufi and call him for advice from time to time pic.twitter.com/uBK44y9X2N— Don (@rogue_prez) May 30, 2019
Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize
#DearMinisterOf Health @DrZweliMkhize. This treatment of elderly patients,actually ALL patients need to stop.Our Healthcare system is one of the reasons our counyry is voted 171th in the world pic.twitter.com/wtKPqIfJ8Z— Lee® (@LeeMBrown) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf health , can you deal with those nurses who ask us what's wrong with us in front of other patients and judge us ...😐😑 pic.twitter.com/ZTJBJ9gN1e— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) May 30, 2019
#DearMinisterOf Health please don't disrespect nurses as Aaron motswaoledi did and please open private nursing colleges we wanna further our studies pic.twitter.com/5CT9neZFRz— thandy waleBhakajuju (@Thandymdhluli01) May 30, 2019