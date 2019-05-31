Politics

Dear Fikile, Angie and Zweli, Mzansi has messages for you via #DearMinisterOf

31 May 2019 - 08:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is among the ministers who have been addressed on Twitter.
Image: Sunday Times

Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet members were sworn-in on Thursday, South Africans took to Twitter to plead with ministers to address their concerns. 

Transport, education and health ministers Fikile Mbalula, Angie Motshekga and Dr Zweli Mkhize received the most messages about burning issues in their sectors – public transport, healthcare and the school curriculum.

Earlier this week, tweeps wasted no time writing to President Ramaphosa, telling him of their expectations now that he is officially the country's head of state.

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula

Minister of education Angie Motshekga 

Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize

