Gupta-linked firm paid an 'excessive' 750% more than budgeted for by Transnet

Transnet paid Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital a massive 754% more than the R35.2m it had budgeted for transaction advisory services between 2013 and 2015.

This is despite the state-owned company having its own expert funding team, which negated the need to hire an external party to do the same work.

Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management who was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist in their investigation into corruption and irregular expenditure at Transnet, told the state capture inquiry on Friday that the money handed to Regiments was "excessive".

Bloom’s testimony brings to a close a week of testimony from employees at MNS Attorneys who worked on the investigation, which was commissioned by Transnet’s new board in 2018.