It's like Bell Pottinger's fake news all over again, warns Pravin Gordhan

He said he was gripped by the task of cleaning up state-owned entities and getting them on a path to self-sufficiency. His reappointment to the job as public enterprises minister under President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said, was a sign that much more work needed to be done, adding that he will not be distracted by peddlers of fake news whose aims are to smear his name.

"We have got a job to do and to execute the mandate that he [Ramaphosa] has given all of us, part of which is to get state entities to work efficiently and become self-sufficient, and to continue to unravel state capture and corruption within these entities," said Gordhan.

He added that doing so "will have a lot of ripple effects, and as those begin to reach people who are impacted by these exposures, you will see a lot of fake narratives".