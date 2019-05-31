Panyaza Lesufi back as MEC for education in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has reinstated Panyaza Lesufi as the provincial education MEC after relentless calls for him to do so by the public.

Makhura said he had been inundated calls to reinstate Lesufi following his recent appointment as the MEC of finance and e-government.

"While there is an appreciation of the appointment of MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the finance and e-government portfolio, the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation," Makhura said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday he indicated that he was giving serious consideration to the request.

"The decision to appoint each MEC to a specific portfolio was not taken lightly. Accordingly, I have now decided that MEC Panyaza Lesufi will return to the education portfolio as the MEC for Education and Youth Development," Makhura said.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be the MEC for finance and e-government.

"... The team of 10 MECs I have appointed have diverse sets of skills, vast experience and talents that enable them to play different roles in several portfolios. Let the team get down to work to serve the people of Gauteng," he added.

Many had argued that Lesufi's move from the education portfolio to finance was akin to fixing what was not broken, or a step backward.

Lesufi was praised for a sterling job in education in the province by shifting mindsets and dismantling structural impediments that made education inaccessible to the poor black majority.

Lesufi had served as the MEC for five years.