Twitter responds to Manuel vs EFF: 'Trevor showed them flames'

Responses continue to flood Twitter as people weigh in on the EFF vs Trevor Manuel defamation battle.

In March, the party accused Manuel of nepotism following the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as head of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It claimed Kieswetter was appointed to the position because Manuel was a panelist during his interview, adding that Kieswetter and Manuel had a close personal and business relationship.

However, Manuel recused himself from the interview because they were "still on friendly terms".

The report submitted to finance minister Tito Mboweni that recommended Kieswetter for the job noted that Manuel, who chaired the interview panel, disclosed that he had a past relationship with Kieswetter.

The court ruled that the EFF's comments were defamatory and false, and ordered that the party apologise to Manuel, remove the comments from its social media accounts and pay R500,000.

The EFF has indicated that it will appeal the decision.