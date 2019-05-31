Twitter responds to Manuel vs EFF: 'Trevor showed them flames'
Responses continue to flood Twitter as people weigh in on the EFF vs Trevor Manuel defamation battle.
In March, the party accused Manuel of nepotism following the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as head of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
It claimed Kieswetter was appointed to the position because Manuel was a panelist during his interview, adding that Kieswetter and Manuel had a close personal and business relationship.
However, Manuel recused himself from the interview because they were "still on friendly terms".
The report submitted to finance minister Tito Mboweni that recommended Kieswetter for the job noted that Manuel, who chaired the interview panel, disclosed that he had a past relationship with Kieswetter.
The court ruled that the EFF's comments were defamatory and false, and ordered that the party apologise to Manuel, remove the comments from its social media accounts and pay R500,000.
The EFF has indicated that it will appeal the decision.
EFF Will Appeal The Decision Of The High Court On Trevor Manuel’s Defamation Application Against The EFF. pic.twitter.com/iVjviuGOY6— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 30, 2019
These are some of the reactions from South Africans.
EFF not having a great day. #Pravin got in Cabinet nge vosho and again they're forced to apologize to #TrevorManuel pic.twitter.com/VS1n0fTmoa— Nkwe Mashamaite (@DaveMashamaite) May 30, 2019
@EFFSouthAfrica must respect the ruling handed down by the HIGH COURT and immediately apologise to Trevor Manuel. We cannot have our Courts undermined! 😁#EFF#TrevorManuel— Gianicos 👌🇿🇦 (@Gianicos1) May 30, 2019
Shout out to #TrevorManuel for showing true #superiorlogic and proving that you do not make noise or go to equality court just sue privately @Julius_S_Malema and @MbuyiseniNdlozi you are gonna pay just like @afriforum you are gonna pay pic.twitter.com/nL1Uti3m2y— MorphiusWaMotswana (@MorphiusM) May 31, 2019
#TrevorManuel Trevor Manuel says he plans to donate the money- when he receives it- from the #EFF to the older women who were swindled of their money in the #VBS scandal.— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) May 30, 2019
Trevor Manuel is crocodile and @EFFSouthAfrica is the springbok.— modisa Keohitlhetse (@modisa15) May 30, 2019
I think pravin Gordan should take lesson from Trevor on how to deal with the springbok #TrevorManuel pic.twitter.com/EL8P1Dtewz
I personally don't think it wd be wise and sensible for @EFFSouthAfrica to appeal Gauteng High Court judgment which ruled in favour of #TrevorManuel with regard to his defamation case.I think they must pay him that R500K n move on bcos chances of their appeal succeeding are slim— Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) May 30, 2019
The number of court cases that Malema loses because of his verbal diarrhoea..#TrevorManuel pic.twitter.com/H3M0q9a9sr— Simon Mtsuki (@SimonMtsukiSays) May 30, 2019