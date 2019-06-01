Politics

ANC has not decided on calls to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says Ace Magashule

Magashule says the move to remove Mkhwebane is a DA matter

01 June 2019 - 17:10 By APHIWE DEKLERK
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Saturday the ANC has not decided on whether it will stand by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane amid fresh moves to remove her.

This comes after the opposition Democratic Alliance wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise this week as a first move to have parliament remove her.

Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure after she released a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for approving early retirement for former SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Gordhan has taken the report on review but it was used by his opponents as a tool to pressure Ramaphosa to not re-appoint him.

Addressing the media in Irene, Pretoria, on Saturday, Magashule said the governing party had not taken  a stance on the matter.

"As the ANC we have not taken an issue on the Public Protector ... let's leave it with DA.

"In the ANC we engage, we don't just remove people," said Magashule.

He said he did not know if the ANC would decide to support Mkhwebane.

"I don't know. The ANC discusses matters. I can't (hold) my own individual view," said Magashule.

He further said the party had discussed a tweet by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina criticising the return of Gordhan to the cabinet despite Mkhwebane's finding.

Magashule said the party had agreed that its members should stop tweeting such messages.

He said that would apply to all its members. 

"We are going to talk to comrades ... In the ANC we believe in correcting you if you have made a mistake," said Magashule.

