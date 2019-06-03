IEC takes on former deputy chair over Twitter claims

In a statement, the IEC, short of accusing Tselane of being economical with the truth, said that Tselane had been told that such a reference letter would have to come from the appointing authority, that being the president of the republic.

"As a constitutional office-bearer, Mr Tselane was not an employee of the electoral commission. The authority that appoints commissioners is the president of the Republic of South Africa on recommendation of parliament," said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

"The commission wishes to emphasise that the request from Mr Tselane was not primarily for a letter confirming his employment at the commission and confirmation of his subsequent tenure as a commissioner. This could have easily been obtained from the human resources department of the Electoral Commission - something which Mr Tselane is well aware of.

"... The deliberate omission and ambiguity about a request made by former vice-chairperson of the commission Mr Terry Tselane has regrettably created a false impression which the commission needs to correct."