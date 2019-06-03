Politics

IEC takes on former deputy chair over Twitter claims

03 June 2019 - 18:55 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Former IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane. File picture.
Former IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The IEC on Monday moved to clarify what was termed a "deliberate omission" by its former deputy chairperson Terry Tselane regarding his request for the commission to vouch for him in his application for the position of secretary-general of the Association of World Election Bodies (Aweb).

This comes after Tselane at the weekend posted on Twitter that the IEC had refused to give him a reference letter while its counterpart in Panama had done so with "ease".

In a statement, the IEC, short of accusing Tselane of being economical with the truth, said that Tselane had been told that such a reference letter would have to come from the appointing authority, that being the president of the republic.

"As a constitutional office-bearer, Mr Tselane was not an employee of the electoral commission. The authority that appoints commissioners is the president of the Republic of South Africa on recommendation of parliament," said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

"The commission wishes to emphasise that the request from Mr Tselane was not primarily for a letter confirming his employment at the commission and confirmation of his subsequent tenure as a commissioner. This could have easily been obtained from the human resources department of the Electoral Commission - something which Mr Tselane is well aware of.

"... The deliberate omission and ambiguity about a request made by former vice-chairperson of the commission Mr Terry Tselane has regrettably created a false impression which the commission needs to correct."

MORE

End of an era for IEC vice chair Terry Tselane

Commissioner and vice chairperson Terry Tselane officially announced his departure from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday ...
Politics
7 months ago

DA cannot ignore IEC order like Zuma ignored public protector, court told

The DA should not be allowed to ignore the order of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) that it must apologise to GOOD leader and former Cape Town ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Small parties hire law firms to challenge IEC over poll 'irregularities'

Twelve political parties that contested the general elections on May 8 will take legal action against the Electoral Commission (IEC) regarding ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IEC takes on former deputy chair over Twitter claims Politics
  2. 'I am ready for the backlash,' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as battle with Pravin ... Politics
  3. DA cannot ignore IEC order like Zuma ignored public protector, court told Politics
  4. Jacob Zuma wanted spotlight on himself at ANN7: State capture witness Politics
  5. 'I'm not putting up with mediocrity': Fikile Mbalula's transport plans in four ... Politics

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X