Ace Magashule: ANC will fire failing ministers, like Rwanda does
The ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has suggested that SA copy Rwanda and fire under-performing ministers at the drop of a hat.
Magashule was addressing the media at the ANC head office, Luthuli House, on the outcomes of the three-day national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla.
Magashule said the lekgotla agreed that there must be rigorous performance-monitoring of members of the NEC.
When pressed on how different this would be from previous performance agreements that ministers have signed with the president - which have been criticised as nothing more than a public-relations exercise - Magashule said there would be consequences this time.
Said Magashule: "The president is going to be very harsh and we are going to support the president. We will be calling people and saying, 'You are failing, you are lazy and we do not see you moving.' Because it is the ANC that goes back to the masses to say, 'Sorry. Vote for the ANC.'
"So there will be consequences. Unlike the past, people will be scoring. We will do what Rwanda does. In Rwanda they say, 'You said you will be doing these three tasks over four months.' And if you have not done it in four months in Rwanda you're out.
"So if SA wants to succeed, ministers and deputy ministers must be given tasks with time frames. Otherwise if you do not perform you cannot blame us; you will know that you have failed."
Magashule also unveiled the ANC's plan of action for the next five years. This includes "transforming the economy" for job creation and benefit for all. This included ANC's ambitious and bold commitment that it will reduce the unemployment rate by half from 27% now to 14% in 2024.
The party, said Magashule, will also engage in a skills revolution, dismantle apartheid spatial planning for a sustainable human-settlement programme.
The lekgotla meeting, according to Magashule, also resolved that the ANC should advance nation building and social cohesion while it should strengthen the country's foreign policy, particularly with Brics countries.