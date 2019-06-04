Politics

ANC Youth League protesters demand meeting with Ace Magashule

04 June 2019 - 14:22 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANC Youth League members picketed outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday demanding the disbandment of the current NEC.
Image: ALON SKUY

A group of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members calling themselves the "Revived ANCYL Movement" on Tuesday picketed outside the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in the Joburg CBD.

The youth league members were demanding the disbandment of the Collen Maine-led national executive committee (NEC).

The group are arguing that the incumbent leadership structure's term expired last year and are calling for a fresh elective conference to elect new leaders.

Their demand to meet with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule fell flat. The ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete and MK Military Veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus came out to speak to them but were sent packing.

Even ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe's attempt to reason with the protesters that their concerns were being addressed were unsuccessful.

"Last week we received a memorandum from comrades who had come to St George's Hotel and we submitted the same to the leadership," said Mabe.

