ANC to Cyril Ramaphosa: Halve the unemployment rate in five years

The ANC has set an ambitious target for President Cyril Ramaphosa's government: halve the unemployment rate from 27% to 14% in the next five years.

The target was set by the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) at its lekgotla in Pretoria at the weekend.

The lekgotla drafts the ruling party's programme for the year. Its outcome would then be deliberated at the cabinet lekgotla, which would then inform Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the budget, to be delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Party secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters on Tuesday that government would declare a "three-shift economy" to increase prospects of employment for the millions of unemployed citizens.

This ambitious commitment came the same day that Statistics SA announced that the country's GDP shrank by 3.2% in the first quarter of the year, the biggest drop in a decade.

Moreover, youth unemployment has continued to rise at an alarming rate. It now stands at a staggering 55%, the highest in the world.

But the ANC is confident that unemployment can be reduced, with Magashule comparing the country to China, which has vowed to end poverty by next year.

Magashule said there was an industrialisation strategy in place to help unlock the economy, particularly in the automotive, clothing, gas, chemicals, plastics, renewables, steal, oceans economy and agriculture sectors, among others.

"We will get government to declare a three-shift economy to increase prospects of employment, especially among young people. Working together with labour and business, a three-shift system will result into an economy that does not sleep," said Magashule.