Politics

WATCH LIVE | State Capture - Finance expert Jonathan Bloom takes the stand

05 June 2019 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE

The State Capture Inquiry will turn its attention back to Transnet today with more testimony from finance expert Jonathan Bloom.

Bloom, an expert in financial risk management, was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist in their investigation into corruption and irregular expenditure at Transnet.

His role in the investigation was primarily to assess Transnet’s dealing with two Chinese locomotive manufacturers, China South Rail and China North Rail, in the purchase of 359 electric trains and 232 diesel trains from these entities.

These trains formed part of the larger, and more controversial, multibillion-rand deal Transnet had with various entities to acquire 1,064 locomotives – a transaction shrouded in fraud and corruption.

Gupta-linked firm paid an 'excessive' 750% more than budgeted for by Transnet

Transnet paid Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital a massive 754% more than the R35.2m it had budgeted for transaction advisory services between ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State Capture - Finance expert Jonathan Bloom takes the stand Politics
  2. ANC to Cyril Ramaphosa: Halve the unemployment rate in five years Politics
  3. Ace Magashule: ANC will fire failing ministers, like Rwanda does Politics
  4. SACP in KZN calls for mayor Zandile Gumede to be hauled before the ANC's ... Politics
  5. SACP in KZN furious with ANC for lack of consultation on new MECs Politics

Latest Videos

Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
X