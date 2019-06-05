WATCH LIVE | State Capture - Finance expert Jonathan Bloom takes the stand

The State Capture Inquiry will turn its attention back to Transnet today with more testimony from finance expert Jonathan Bloom.

Bloom, an expert in financial risk management, was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist in their investigation into corruption and irregular expenditure at Transnet.

His role in the investigation was primarily to assess Transnet’s dealing with two Chinese locomotive manufacturers, China South Rail and China North Rail, in the purchase of 359 electric trains and 232 diesel trains from these entities.

These trains formed part of the larger, and more controversial, multibillion-rand deal Transnet had with various entities to acquire 1,064 locomotives – a transaction shrouded in fraud and corruption.