'Young Lions' contradict secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza's 'personal views'

It never rains but pours for the embattled leadership of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

As if growing calls for the disbandment of the incumbent national executive committee (NEC) of the youth league were not enough, two NEC members of the young lions have publicly contradicted their secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.

This after Nzuza, who is also deputy minister of home affairs, on Monday sent out an internal memo of guidelines to all youth league structures titled "preparations for the 26th national congress".

ANCYL NEC member Ndumiso Mokako took to Facebook to dismiss Nzuza, saying the contents of his letter were his personal views.

Wrote Mokako: "The national executive committee of the ANCYL did not adopt any guidelines which suggested that the national congress of the ANCYL will sit in September.

"The guidelines which were communicated to South Africans ... are nothing but personal views. We want a credible national congress which will mark the beginning of correcting many mistakes of the recent past and we cannot prepare for such a congress through fraud."

Mokako was backed by fellow youth league NEC member Joy Maimela, who wrote that the "unilateral guidelines communicated can simply be regarded as personal opinion".