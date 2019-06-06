Politics

Ace Magashule mum on youth league concerns as Mzansi calls for younger leaders

06 June 2019 - 06:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is accused of prolonging his expired term in office.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has remained mum on concerns raised by  protesting ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members who took to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday to call for the disbandment of the league's current leadership.

Magashule was not available to receive a memorandum of demands from the disgruntled group.

One protester told the Mail&Guardian that the youth league had failed to maintain the wing across the country, saying all its  structures countrywide were dysfunctional.

"We are demanding that the organisation be brought back to its members. They are unable to set their own national executive committee meetings and they are unable to ensure that there are structures in the ANCYL."

League leader Collen Maine was accused of prolonging his expired term in office to advance his personal gains and of not addressing issues which affect the country's youth.

Mzansi took to Twitter to support the protesters and called for a younger and more effective leadership.

