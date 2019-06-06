Ace Magashule mum on youth league concerns as Mzansi calls for younger leaders
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has remained mum on concerns raised by protesting ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members who took to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday to call for the disbandment of the league's current leadership.
Magashule was not available to receive a memorandum of demands from the disgruntled group.
One protester told the Mail&Guardian that the youth league had failed to maintain the wing across the country, saying all its structures countrywide were dysfunctional.
"We are demanding that the organisation be brought back to its members. They are unable to set their own national executive committee meetings and they are unable to ensure that there are structures in the ANCYL."
League leader Collen Maine was accused of prolonging his expired term in office to advance his personal gains and of not addressing issues which affect the country's youth.
Mzansi took to Twitter to support the protesters and called for a younger and more effective leadership.
Njabulo Nzuza the ANCYL General Secretary and Colen Maine ANCYL President both are over 35 but still fall under youth league, kgane a ba fologe bona nah. #ANCYLmarch— Adolph (@Adolph_89) June 5, 2019
Thosands of ANC Youth league members taking a Memorandum to Luthuli house. Just in case you were asking yourself where they are and if they still e exist #YoungLions ✊🏾🚶🏾♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/dGAuzk3pop— Frank Mgijima (@ThaboMasterP) June 4, 2019
Surely the ANC Youth League should limit membership to under 30s— Lawrence Khoza (@KhozalLawrence) June 5, 2019
The only president ANC youth league ever had was Julius Malema and nobody will be like him, the best candidate for this position is @Mcebo_F_Dlamini is the only one guy who can revive youth league cause now is doomed. #TuesdayThoughts— Goodman Mario ii (@MarioVulgate) June 4, 2019
The very old officials of the ANCYL have used the ANCYL vehicle to selfishly position themselves and many NEC members to parliamentary positions. Sies #ANCYLmarch pic.twitter.com/GbC8xflG4f— Mpumelelo Mahlabane (@Mahlabanemp) June 4, 2019
@CyrilRamaphosa is de party u leading #Anc nd u nt part of corruption or fraud wen u paying older ppl of #ANCYL salary bt dey over age? Maine is now 39 is he still youth? Ai maar— @OnthatileModise (@onthatilemodis5) June 5, 2019