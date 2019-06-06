Cosatu's Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile sworn in as MPL

Gauteng Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile has been sworn in as a member of the Gauteng legislature.

The ANC caucus in the Gauteng legislature welcomed and congratulated Dakile following his swearing in on Thursday.

"Comrade Dakile brings with him a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience as a leader of the labour movement and an astounding representative of the working class.

"His experience will further enrich the dynamic leadership collective that represents motive forces of the national democratic revolution which are mix of experience, youth, the working class and gender balance," ANC chief whip Mzi Khumalo said in a statement.

Khumalo said the ANC caucus in the Gauteng legislature was confident it would steer the Gauteng provincial legislature to greater heights in fulfilling the mandate of the 6th administration, and the wishes and aspirations of the people.

"As an activist caucus we will support and hold the executive accountable, we will continue to fulfil our mandate of law-making, oversight and constituency work to improve the lives of the people of Gauteng and to grow Gauteng and SA," Khumalo added.