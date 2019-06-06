DA shadow cabinet: What you need to know

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its shadow ministers and functionaries in the sixth democratic parliament.

This a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet. The shadow cabinet was handpicked by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The shadow ministers' goals are to scrutinise their counterparts in government and come up with alternative policies in their portfolios.

Maimane said his shadow ministers would hold Ramaphosa's cabinet to account.