DA shadow cabinet: What you need to know
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its shadow ministers and functionaries in the sixth democratic parliament.
This a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet. The shadow cabinet was handpicked by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
The shadow ministers' goals are to scrutinise their counterparts in government and come up with alternative policies in their portfolios.
Maimane said his shadow ministers would hold Ramaphosa's cabinet to account.
Here's what you need to know:
Returning ministers
Natasha Mazzone will continue in her role as shadow public enterprises minister, while Phumzile van Damme will be in charge of communications.
Glynnis Breytenbach returns to the justice portfolio.
Joe McGluwa and Patricia Kopane return as the shadow ministers of home affairs and public works and infrastructure, respectively.
Representing the DA
Alf Lees and Benedicta van Minnen will represent the DA on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), while Phillip de Lange and former Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies will serve on the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General.
Denis Joseph and Ashor Sarupen will represent the DA on the appropriations committee.
Reactions
Once the full list was revealed, Twitter was, of course, ready.
Poor DA announced its shadow cabinet. I guess it will only operate in the shadows for many years to come.— Sia (@lesiamolibeli) June 6, 2019
So this shadow cabinet that the DA has, does it have shadow Deputy ministers as well? Is Mmusi the shadow president? Who is the shadow DP? pic.twitter.com/dioD23cLQZ— Nkosi (@nkosi___) June 5, 2019
Minister and their deputies
- Presidency minister is Solly Malatsi, with Ghaleb Cachalia as his deputy.
- Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Luyolo Mphithi, with Nazley Sharif as his deputy.
- Minister of Public Service and Administration is Leon Schreiber and Michelle Clarke is the deputy.
- Defence and Military Veterans minister is Kobus Marais, with Maliyakhe Shelembe as deputy.
- State Security minister is Dianne Kohler Barnard and Mimmy Gondwe is her deputy.
- Minister of Police is Andrew Whitfield and the deputy is Okkie Terblanche.
- Trade and Industry minister is Dean Macpherson and Mathew Cuthbert is the deputy.
- Minister of Finance is Geordin Hill-Lewis and the deputy is Dion George.
- Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Annette Steyn and Thandeka Mbabama as her deputy.
- Leon Basson is the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation and Emma Powell is the deputy.
- Basic Education minister is Nomsa Marchesi and Desiree van der Walt is her deputy.
- Siviwe Gwarube is the Minister of Health and Lindy Wilson is the deputy.
- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Darren Bergman and Mergan Chetty as the deputy.
- Higher Education, Science and Technology minister is Belinda Bozzoli and Baxolile Nodada is the deputy.
- Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is James Lorimer and Hannah Winkler is his deputy.
- Minister of Transport is Chris Hunsinger and Thami Mabhena is his deputy.
- Mineral Resources and Energy minister is Kevin Mileham and Cheryl Phillips is the deputy.
- Bridget Masango is the Minister of Social Development and Thandi Mpambo-Sibukhwane is her deputy.
- Sports, Arts and Culture minister is Tsepo Mhlongo and Veronica Van Dyk is the deputy.
- Minister of Employment and Labour is Michael Cardo and Michael Bagraim is the deputy.
- Small Business Development minister is Zakhele Mbhele and the deputy is Henro Kruger.
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister is Haniff Hoosen and the deputy is Cilliers Brink.
- Minister of Tourism is Manny De Freitas and Hlanganani Gumbi is the deputy.
These are the names of our new #ShadowCabinet that will serve in the 6th Parliament! pic.twitter.com/OPfcMSE35c— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 5, 2019