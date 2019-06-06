Politics

'EFF will comply' - curt one-liner after Karima Brown wins court case

06 June 2019 - 12:56 By timeslive
Journalist Karima Brown received death threats from EFF supporters after EFF leader Julius Malema posted her cellphone number on Twitter. She went to court and won on Thursday.
The Johannesburg High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of TV host Karima Brown in a case that arose after EFF supporters sent threatening messages to her phone.

The court found the party contravened the Electoral Code and must pay costs.

The attacks on Brown in March started after EFF leader Julius Malema posted her contact number on his Twitter timeline. She said she had then received death and rape threats from Malema's supporters.

The party issued a one-line statement after the court verdict on Thursday, stating that the EFF noted it and would comply therewith.

