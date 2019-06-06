Five shock claims from ANN7 ex-editor Rajesh Sundaram: 'Indians' working conditions were sub-human'

Rajesh Sundaram, the former editor of ANN7, the Gupta-owned TV news channel, testified before the state capture commission this week, leaving no stone unturned on the alleged involvement and influence of politicians in the channel.

SABC 'exploitation'

Sundaram told the commission that the SABC exposed itself to exploitation when it gave archival footage to ANN7 without having a monitoring system which would determine how much money was owed to the broadcaster, based on footage used.

He said he knew about this deal from businessman Laxmi Goel, who he claims described it as a "sweet deal" between the SABC and ANN7.

"He said 100 hours of footage would be given at throwaway price and described it as peanuts."

He further alleged Nazeem Howa, the CEO of the Gupta-owned holding company Oakbay, boasted about having the blessing and backing of former president Jacob Zuma.