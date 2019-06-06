How Al Jama-ah’s small gains allowed it to hit the big time in parliament

The leaders of Al Jama-ah would have been nervously watching the numbers as the results of the country’s general election started coming through last month.

The nerves would have turned to relief when the party became the 14th - and last - to make it into the National Assembly, in a process always touch-and-go near the end of the counting.

For those small parties to scrape in, like Al Jama-ah did, they must cobble together enough votes for one seat, hoping that the mathematics of the seat allocation process favours them. Al Jama-ah knows the twists and turns of this process more than any other party.

The party was formed in 2007 by Ganief Hendricks in Lansdowne, Cape Town. It contested the 2009 election and came 15th nationally with 0.15% of the vote, while Themba Godi's African People’s Convention (APC) won the last seat with 0.20%. In 2014 the party came 14th with 0.14% of the vote, and just trailed the APC again.

But in between these near misses the party continued to work hard. It built up a small presence at the municipal level, winning seats in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2011 and picking up a handful of seats in KwaZulu-Natal councils in the 2016 election.

Al Jama-ah became the kingmaker in the Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality in KZN after winning two seats there and forming a coalition with the ANC. The party was rewarded with the position of deputy mayor.