Politics

It's a plot to destroy us, says EFF as DUT SRC president is suspended

06 June 2019 - 13:54 By Lwandile Bhengu
The EFF, which leads the DUT student representative council, say that the suspension of the president is targeted at destroying it.
The EFF, which leads the DUT student representative council, say that the suspension of the president is targeted at destroying it.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The student representative council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) says that the suspension of its president is a direct attack on the EFF-led SRC.

SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi was served with a precautionary suspension letter on Monday following an altercation between himself, students and university officials. Godlimpi says the altercation was peaceful and non-threatening.

"The SRC wanted to use its budget to help students who were unregistered, but the university would not allow us to. When students came to ask the SRC why they would no longer be able to register, I took them to the dean of students to seek answers," said Godlimpi.

"There was no verbal abuse or intimidation," he added.

The SRC said it was not surprised by the suspension of Godlimpi and another SRC member, Hlengiwe Khuzwayo.

'EFF will comply' - curt one-liner after Karima Brown wins court case

The Johannesburg High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of TV host Karima Brown in case that arose after EFF supporters sent threatening messages to ...
Politics
2 hours ago

EFF labels Tito Mboweni insane and arrogant over Reserve Bank comments

The EFF has slammed finance minister Tito Mboweni for his comments on the South African Reserve Bank amid confusion on ANC’s official position on the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

"We are not surprised ... because we are always targeted since we are the SRC led by EFF. But we remain unshaken and we can see that they are trying by all means to destroy the SRC. They tried with their court interdict and it didn't work," said the SRC in a statement.

According to Godlimpi's suspension letter, he is accused of intimidating and verbally abusing DUT staff during the incident, on May 27 2019.

"You are further prohibited from participating in any student academic and/or non-academic activity pending the investigation of serious misconduct of verbal and physical threats to a DUT staff member and for instilling fear and intimidation within the working environment," the letter states.

He has also been asked to vacate his residence.

"This has affected my studies because I have been forced to stay with a friend, and it is not conducive to my learning," said Godlimpi.

Meanwhile, the university said it could not speak about the merits of the case as it was still under investigation.

"This precautionary suspension was due to his recent conduct, which was in breach of the university's disciplinary code. Therefore, the university was obliged to institute consequence management against him, as it would do against any other student who was accused of violating the disciplinary code.

"This matter is still sub-judice and the university will not comment further until all of the due processes have been concluded," it said in a statement.

Godlimpi and Khuzwayo were on Thursday expected to make representations to the university today as to why their suspensions should not be made substantive..

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini in court for 'Sona slap' of police officer

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the slapping of a police officer after ...
Politics
1 day ago

Students win court bid to stop MUT from kicking them out of res

The Mangosuthu University of Technology student representative council (SRC) was granted an interim interdict to stop the university from evicting ...
News
3 months ago

Durban university wins court challenge to ban protesting students

The Durban high court has granted the Durban University of Technology (DUT) a temporary interdict barring students from protesting near any of their ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Cosatu's Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile sworn in as MPL Politics
  2. It's a plot to destroy us, says EFF as DUT SRC president is suspended Politics
  3. Patrice Motsepe sues Botswana paper for defamation South Africa
  4. 'EFF will comply' - curt one-liner after Karima Brown wins court case Politics
  5. MPs call for oversight of the presidency - to avoid another Nkandla Politics

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X