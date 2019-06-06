It's a plot to destroy us, says EFF as DUT SRC president is suspended

"We are not surprised ... because we are always targeted since we are the SRC led by EFF. But we remain unshaken and we can see that they are trying by all means to destroy the SRC. They tried with their court interdict and it didn't work," said the SRC in a statement.

According to Godlimpi's suspension letter, he is accused of intimidating and verbally abusing DUT staff during the incident, on May 27 2019.

"You are further prohibited from participating in any student academic and/or non-academic activity pending the investigation of serious misconduct of verbal and physical threats to a DUT staff member and for instilling fear and intimidation within the working environment," the letter states.

He has also been asked to vacate his residence.

"This has affected my studies because I have been forced to stay with a friend, and it is not conducive to my learning," said Godlimpi.

Meanwhile, the university said it could not speak about the merits of the case as it was still under investigation.

"This precautionary suspension was due to his recent conduct, which was in breach of the university's disciplinary code. Therefore, the university was obliged to institute consequence management against him, as it would do against any other student who was accused of violating the disciplinary code.

"This matter is still sub-judice and the university will not comment further until all of the due processes have been concluded," it said in a statement.

Godlimpi and Khuzwayo were on Thursday expected to make representations to the university today as to why their suspensions should not be made substantive..