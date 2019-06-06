MPs call for oversight of the presidency - to avoid another Nkandla

MPs want the National Assembly to establish a new oversight committee which will hold the presidency to account.

There has never been a parliamentary committee to which the presidency accounts for the money allocated to it.

Opposition parties - the DA and Inkatha Freedom Party specifically - have been calling for such a committee since the third parliament when then DA leader Tony Leon made the call for parliament to hold President Thabo Mbeki's office to account.

Only in the fifth parliament was a compromise reached which saw the department of monitoring and evaluation in the presidency accounting to the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

In the first meeting of the assembly's rules committee on Wednesday, where MPs were discussing the establishment of portfolio committees and their composition, Inkatha Freedom Party's Narend Singh reiterated the call.

He cited the constitutional court ruling on the Nkandla matter which found that the National Assembly had failed in its constitutional duty to conduct oversight on the president.