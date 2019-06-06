Politics

My presence was not welcome, former Transnet treasurer tells Zondo inquiry

06 June 2019 - 15:06 By AMIL UMRAW
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The role of Transnet's treasury division was "highly diluted" when the state-owned company was negotiating its controversial procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2014.

Testifying the state capture inquiry on Thursday, former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho said she felt her presence was not welcome at meetings to discuss the financial aspects of various entities which submitted bids for the multibillion-rand deal.

She recalled that when the bids were received, a colleague told her that state capture-implicated Transnet CFO Anoj Singh had ordered that she not be allowed into Transnet's data centre, where the bids are evaluated.

"I didn’t understand why for such a big and risky procurement event, an instruction would be given that I should not enter the data room. I politely told him [the colleague] that I would assume that I did not hear what he told me and I spent the entire week at the data room," she said.

Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh 'had no authority' to appoint Gupta-linked firm

Tshiamo Sedumedi continued his damning testimony of Transnet's dodgy deals at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
1 week ago

While there, she found irregularities with some of the prospective contractors.

"As I was moving from one bidder to the next, I realised some commonality in two or three of the bidders ... There was something similar, similar from a BEE perspective. It was a red flag for me."

"There was a name in the BEE section that I saw in this bid and that bid. It was the same BEE partners across the board. Ordinarily each and every bidder would have a different BEE party," she said.

During the subsequent contract negotiation process, she said that "the role of treasury became highly diluted".

"I would have wanted four members of the treasury to be part of the contract negotiation team. I realised, in actual fact, my presence was not welcome … The environment was such that it was not conducive for me. There were some meetings that would happen and I was not invited," she said.

Makgatho's testimony is continuing.

MORE

State capture inquiry: Transnet lost almost R1bn in locomotive tender

Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multi-billion rand loan to finance ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa thrashes out woes with leaders of state entities

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the executive leadership of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Pretoria on Wednesday to hear their views on the ...
Business
9 hours ago

Gupta-linked firm paid an 'excessive' 750% more than budgeted for by Transnet

Transnet paid Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital a massive 754% more than the R35.2m it had budgeted for transaction advisory services between ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa investigation at an 'advanced stage': Busisiwe Mkwebane Politics
  2. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe cautions against misuse of blue lights Politics
  3. My presence was not welcome, former Transnet treasurer tells Zondo inquiry Politics
  4. Former social development minister Susan Shabangu quits parliament Politics
  5. Cosatu's Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile sworn in as MPL Politics

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X