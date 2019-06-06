My presence was not welcome, former Transnet treasurer tells Zondo inquiry

The role of Transnet's treasury division was "highly diluted" when the state-owned company was negotiating its controversial procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2014.

Testifying the state capture inquiry on Thursday, former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho said she felt her presence was not welcome at meetings to discuss the financial aspects of various entities which submitted bids for the multibillion-rand deal.

She recalled that when the bids were received, a colleague told her that state capture-implicated Transnet CFO Anoj Singh had ordered that she not be allowed into Transnet's data centre, where the bids are evaluated.

"I didn’t understand why for such a big and risky procurement event, an instruction would be given that I should not enter the data room. I politely told him [the colleague] that I would assume that I did not hear what he told me and I spent the entire week at the data room," she said.