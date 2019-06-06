Politics

WATCH | 'Decisively tackling unemployment' - six ways the ANC plans to create jobs

06 June 2019 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has unveiled the ANC's strategies to create jobs.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday delivered the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting after its three-day lekgotla in Pretoria.

With the focus on  the unemployment crisis, here are six ways the ANC plans to create jobs: 

Spatial apartheid

"The ANC will strive to undermine apartheid spatial planning as part of the national effort to ensure the integration of communities. The ANC must embark on a programme of building new cities which will have places of settlement closer to work and other social amenities."

Magashula was referring to the distance working-class employees have to travel every day between home and work.

Economy that does not sleep

"We will get the government to declare a three-shift economy to increase the prospect of employment, especially among young people. Working together with labour and business, a three-shift system will result into an economy that does not sleep."

Youth employment programmes

"The ANC government will intensify its efforts to fight youth unemployment and create an empowered youth that can positively contribute with innovation and energy to society and the economy.

"In this regard, we will accelerate the implementation and massification of youth employment programmes such as Tshepo One Million as well as the implementation of national youth services across government."

Removal of work experience requirement

"The removal of work experience requirements for young people for entry-level jobs, especially in the public sector, will be effected without further delay. ANC deployees will ensure the establishment of fully resourced youth development directorates at various spheres of government."

Skilling and reskilling

"The ANC-led government will explore the adoption of employment policy, particularly in low-skills areas. For South Africans to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, the focus will be on skilling and reskilling, especially with regard to ICT."

Cost of data

"The reduction of the cost of data is viewed as urgent and critical."

Magashule did not give much detail on how this would be implemented, but cheaper data means that using the internet to apply for jobs would become easier.

Read the ANC’s full statement below:

