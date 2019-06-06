Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture - former Transnet executive Makgatho takes the stand

06 June 2019 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho is expected to take the stand at the state capture inquiry in Parktown on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management who was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist them in their investigation into irregularities at Transnet testified before the commission.

He revealed that Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multibillion-rand loan to finance the state-owned enterprise's procurement of 1,064 locomotives.

State capture inquiry: Transnet lost almost R1bn in locomotive tender

Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multi-billion rand loan to finance ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Gupta-linked firm paid an 'excessive' 750% more than budgeted for by Transnet

Transnet paid Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital a massive 754% more than the R35.2m it had budgeted for transaction advisory services between ...
Politics
5 days ago

Transnet paid R1.2bn for 'relocation' that never happened, Zondo inquiry told

Transnet is said to have ignored advice from PricewaterhouseCoopers when it signed-off agreements with locomotive manufacturers Bombardier and China ...
Politics
6 days ago

