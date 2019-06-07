Politics

EFF's Mandisa Mashego gets all the love for speaking up for Alexandra residents at inquiry

07 June 2019 - 10:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego, forefront, and party members.
Image: EFF/Twitter

South Africans continue to shower EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego with messages of appreciation on Twitter after her testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) inquiry into Alexandra township.

Mashego made submissions on behalf of party leader Julius Malema, who was unable to attend.

The commission was established in the wake of service delivery protests in the area, which led to #AlexTotalShutDown. 

Mashego has been praised for advocating for the poor and for speaking up fearlessly about land occupation, one of the party's policies and the backbone of Alexandra's problems.

Here are some of the messages praising Mashego for her leadership and resilience. 

