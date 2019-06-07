EFF's Mandisa Mashego gets all the love for speaking up for Alexandra residents at inquiry
South Africans continue to shower EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego with messages of appreciation on Twitter after her testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) inquiry into Alexandra township.
Mashego made submissions on behalf of party leader Julius Malema, who was unable to attend.
The commission was established in the wake of service delivery protests in the area, which led to #AlexTotalShutDown.
Mashego has been praised for advocating for the poor and for speaking up fearlessly about land occupation, one of the party's policies and the backbone of Alexandra's problems.
Here are some of the messages praising Mashego for her leadership and resilience.
Someone hug Mandisa Mashego on my behalf 😥 pic.twitter.com/FIB5MkPnzs— Lerato ✊🏾 (@LeratoRSA) June 6, 2019
Let the word out EFF is here to stay... Mandisa Mashego has landed, what a powerhouse ⚡💣💥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OrNmmlL4at— S'kay (@matholemk) June 6, 2019
I am sending @MandisaMashego all the fire 🔥 , all the radical responses and all the love I have in me . She is out there representing the poor and fixing things for all of us . I suggest you do the same . That is a difficult position to be in . We love you sis we see u pic.twitter.com/pvqpbNPIkh— #PositiveFarmHer (@pozcandy) June 6, 2019
Mandisa Mashego is a remarkable leader. She's resolute and emphatic. We are in good hands❤️— Dr. Sticks_mc_sa🇿🇦 (@LehlokoaMC) June 6, 2019
Listening to Mandisa Mashego is a sheer pleasure, the clarity of thought is superlative 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Free Kanya Cekeshe (@Rev_Mente) June 6, 2019
Mandisa Mashego dealing with the condescending dude at the Human Rights Commission hearings, this afternoon. Shu! Yaaaas Mandisa, yaaaas! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fi8ZKTqG7T— Kolisa Yola Sinyanya 🌊👩🏾🔬🌍👩🏽💻 (@Kolie_Yola) June 6, 2019
@MandisaMashego fearless mbokodo! Much love for you revolutionary leader. You are very much seen and appreciated! ❤❤❤— Tando Tabang Canham (@TandoCanham) June 6, 2019
Mandisa Mashego. She is fearless and she has leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/7iXYfLIQaP— phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) June 6, 2019
Commissar @MandisaMashego has reminded the Alex Inquiry that Alexandra township came into being through land occupation. The EFF has reiterated that the just land occupation programme is non-negotiable.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) June 6, 2019
@MandisaMashego u have done us proud as usual Leadership .... land will be Expropriated Without Compensation for Equitable Redistribution in our lifetime ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾— Patriot (@themba1249) June 6, 2019
Im Not A Member Of The EFF but mandisa mashego is the best, she's formidable n she is capacitated n a beast— sollyvista (@sollyvista_teko) June 6, 2019