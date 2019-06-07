Politics

Mandisa Mashego's Alexandra inquiry submissions in five quotes

07 June 2019 - 08:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego made submissions before the SAHRC inquiry into Alexandra township.
EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego made submissions before the SAHRC inquiry into Alexandra township.
Image: Twitter/EFF

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego appeared before the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry into Alexandra township, where she made submissions on behalf of party leader Julius Malema.

The commission seeks to get to the bottom of the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) and how the monies meant for the development of the township were spent, service delivery in Alexandra and the recent demolition of 80 homes by the Red Ants, which Mashego witnessed. 

Here is a sum-up of her submission in five quotes:

Death threats

“We walked towards the person whom he referred me to and another police officer came and pointed directly at me and said, "I will kill you if you move one step further". The community and the fighters started becoming extremely emotional, shouted at him and the meeting never happened. Everything degenerated.”

This was in reference to a meeting she had asked for with a senior member of the SAPS to inquire about the demolition court order and violence towards residents.

Who authorised demolition of Alex shacks? Inquiry expected to find out

The inquiry into alleged human rights violations in Johannesburg's Alexandra township is likely to hear on Wednesday exactly who authorised the ...
News
2 days ago

No court order for Alex demolitions

“The demolition itself was illegal and, of course, grossly inhumane, and not even in line with procedures of even a legal court for eviction. We tracked the head of JMPD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department), who confirmed to the provincial secretary that there was no court order.”

Violence

“I was addressing the community and, hardly five minutes after we began, rubber bullets started charging at us and the police vehicles started approaching. They started shooting with rubber bullets. Mainly it was the SAPS officers.”

The EFF did not invent land occupation

“We are going to intensify our struggle for land expropriation without compensation until it is equally distributed to our people. Land occupations were not started by the EFF. Townships such as Soweto expanded because of land occupation and need. We boast that Soweto is the largest township, but we forget that it is large because of land occupation, which was classified as illegal even during apartheid. Soweto grew beyond the original Orlando."

Land occupations are not disorganised

"The land occupations are very organised. They are not haphazardly done. Our communities have had to organise themselves outside of the formal government processes to occupy land. They have steering committees, allocation committees, we even do a data base."

'EFF will comply' - curt one-liner after Karima Brown wins court case

The Johannesburg High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of TV host Karima Brown in case that arose after EFF supporters sent threatening messages to ...
Politics
22 hours ago

It's a plot to destroy us, says EFF as DUT SRC president is suspended

The student representative council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) says that the suspension of its president is a direct target on ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Trevor Manuel didn't really recuse himself, says EFF as it appeals defamation ruling

The EFF believes Trevor Manuel recusing himself from the job interview with newly-appointed Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter was not a true ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF's Mandisa Mashego gets all the love for speaking up for Alexandra residents ... Politics
  2. WATCH | State capture: Former Transnet treasurer continues his testimony Politics
  3. Mandisa Mashego's Alexandra inquiry submissions in five quotes Politics
  4. What a tweet: Why on Earth did Mkhwebane take her Gordhan spat online? Politics
  5. EFF defends call for land occupations at Alexandra inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X