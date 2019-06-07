Mandisa Mashego's Alexandra inquiry submissions in five quotes

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego appeared before the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry into Alexandra township, where she made submissions on behalf of party leader Julius Malema.

The commission seeks to get to the bottom of the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) and how the monies meant for the development of the township were spent, service delivery in Alexandra and the recent demolition of 80 homes by the Red Ants, which Mashego witnessed.

Here is a sum-up of her submission in five quotes:

Death threats

“We walked towards the person whom he referred me to and another police officer came and pointed directly at me and said, "I will kill you if you move one step further". The community and the fighters started becoming extremely emotional, shouted at him and the meeting never happened. Everything degenerated.”

This was in reference to a meeting she had asked for with a senior member of the SAPS to inquire about the demolition court order and violence towards residents.