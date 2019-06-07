Politics

Thokozile Xasa becomes the latest ANC MP to quit parliament

07 June 2019 - 13:47 By TIMESLIVE
Thokozile Xasa is likely to work full-time from the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters. File picture.
Image: Supplied.

ANC MP and former minister of sport and recreation Thokozile Xasa has resigned from parliament.

Xasa joins a string of ANC MPs who have resigned in the past two weeks, including former ministers Susan Shabangu, Nomaindiya Mfeketho and Dipuo-Tsatsi Duba.

In a statement, the ANC said Xasa would be replaced by Judy Hermans.

Xasa, an ANC Women's League national spokesperson, is now likely to work full-time from the party's Luthuli House headquarters.

