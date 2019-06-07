WATCH | State capture: Former Transnet treasurer continues his testimony
07 June 2019 - 09:54
The commission will continue to hear testimony of former group treasurer of Transnet, Mathane Eveline Makgatho on Friday.
The commission will also hear testimony of Shiwa Elijah Mazibuko from the SA Reserve Bank.
On Wednesday, Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management, testified before the commission. Bloom was contracted by MNS Attorneys to help them in their investigation into irregularities at Transnet.
He revealed that Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multibillion-rand loan to finance the state-owned enterprise's procurement of 1,064 locomotives.