SACP says public protector's office has become a 'party political battlefield'

To this end, said Nzimande, parliament should settle the matter and also emphasise the role of the office which they believe Mkhwebane does not understand.

"Unfortunately the office of the public protector, instead of being preoccupied with defending the poor and vulnerable, has become an instrument of the better-off in society to fight political and other battles," said Nzimande.

"It is for these reasons that the SACP is seriously concerned about the constant scathing court judgments against the current public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The SACP therefore believes that it is imperative for parliament to carry out an inquiry into her suitability to hold this important office.

"It is not because we have a personalised agenda against her, but the court judgments have the potential to damage the standing of this office.

"We even hope an inquiry like this will clarify and anchor the office of the public protector better."

Nzimande also criticised ANC factions engaged in a debate about the role of the SA Reserve Bank for their opportunism and "vulgarism".

Saying the stance of the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) on the matter was meant to collapse the bank, he lashed out at the neoliberals for selective quoting of the constitution on the matter.

Nzimande said the the central committee called for a sober debate on the matter of the central bank.