eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to take a 30-day leave of absence

Controversial eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will be taking a leave of absence from Monday following a resolution by the ANC's provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court last month on fraud-related charges in connection with a R208m solid-waste tender in the city. She is out on R50,000 bail.

The PEC, which met in Empangeni at the weekend, resolved on Sunday that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow the governing party time to finalise processes of an internal investigation.

Provincial chair Sihle Zikalala said the PEC had taken the decision that anyone who is charged with a serious case should step down to allow the ANC to finalises processes within 30 days.