Opposition slams KZN ANC's 30-day special leave plan for eThekwini mayor

Opposition parties in the eThekwini municipality have questioned the decision by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) to ask embattled Durban mayor Zandile Gumede to take leave of absence for 30 days.

After weeks of speculation about Gumede's position she was charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act in relation to the R208m Durban solid-waste tender awarded in 2017.

According to the charge sheet, Gumede, together with eThekwini councillor Mondli Mthembu, during December 2017 "unlawfully or wilfully deliberately influenced or attempted to influence the accounting officer, the chief financial officer, a senior manager or any other official of the municipality [to] contravene provisions of this act or refrain from complying with its requirement".

Gumede and Mthembu allegedly contravened the act by influencing the officials from the cleaning and solid-waste unit and supply chain management which resulted in "an unlawful procurement process for refuse collection; street cleaning and illegal dumping for various townships" in Durban.

The ANC PEC, which held its first lekgotla in Empangeni in northern KZN after the national general elections, also decided to disband the party's eThekwini regional executive committee, which was chaired by Gumede. The branch was due to hold its elective conference but was delayed as a result of elections.

Gumede, who is out on R50,000 bail and is due back in court in August, will be replaced by deputy mayor Fawzia Peer. The eThekwini municipality had not yet issued a statement on the latest political developments.