Reserve Bank reveals how Guptas stole millions

The state capture inquiry on Monday heard how the Gupta family allegedly used a letterbox company, Homix, to illicitly siphon millions of rands in kickbacks to other companies linked to them both in and outside SA.

In his evidence before the commission, the Reserve Bank's Elijah Mazibuko detailed a range of transactions that flowed from Homix's accounts to various local and offshore entities, like YKA International Trading Company, Morningstar International Trade, Bapu Trading and Albatime.

These transactions formed part of the Bank's investigation into Homix's accounts between 2014 and 2015, when more than R500m moved through the shell company.