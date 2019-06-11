Politics

Bathabile Dlamini resigns

11 June 2019 - 08:17 By TimesLIVE
Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Controversial former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has resigned from parliament.

In a short tweet on Tuesday morning, the ANC’s official parliamentary account confirmed that Dlamini was no longer an MP.

Dlamini was most recently the minister for women in the Presidency, but did not make the cut when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet last month.

“The office of the [chief whip] confirms the resignation of former minister of women in the Presidency comrade Bathabile Dlamini as an ANC Member of Parliament,” the ANC said on its verified @ANCParliament account.

Dlamini becomes the latest in a string of former cabinet members to resign, most recently Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele, who both announced their resignations on Monday.

Other former ministers who resigned last week included Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketho and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Dlamini said she was at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, TimesLIVE reported on May 30.

"I am still the president of the (ANC) women's league and I am still going to fight fiercely. My struggle is for the emancipation of women, not for myself," said Dlamini.

She added that she was thrilled that "for the first time" women make up 50% of the cabinet.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

It's not about me, it's about women - Bathabile Dlamini on being dumped from cabinet

African National Congress Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini says she is at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet announced by ...
Politics
1 week ago

I’m not only probing Pravin, protests public protector

The public protector has confirmed she has been “looking into” multiple complaints against controversial ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula ...
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa set to bite the Bathabile bullet and dump Dlamini from cabinet

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet next week expect the unexpected - including the possible omission of deputy president David ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bathabile Dlamini resigns Politics
  2. Mayors to use public transport? Naah, says Mongamela Bobani Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane on DA federal council meeting four quotes: 'We will work to ... Politics
  4. IFP will vote for a new leader to replace Buthelezi in August Politics
  5. KZN ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala roasts party leaders for twars Politics

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X